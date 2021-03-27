Sen. Steve Daines (R–MT) dreams of the days when Montana's homecooked methamphetamines ruled the state

Ah yes, the good old days! When cattle roamed free and meth was cooked in a trailer under the big sky.

Business Insider:

Montana Sen. Steve Daines said during a press conference Friday that methamphetamine in the state used to be "homegrown," but is now coming from Mexican cartels.

He was speaking from Texas during a trip to the southern border with fellow Republican senators amid the ongoing surge of migrants.

"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And it had purity levels less than 30 percent," Daines said.

"Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel. It has purities north of 95 percent. Far more dangerous, far more addictive, and it's less expensive because they're producing so much of it and then shipping it into our country," he continued.