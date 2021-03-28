9 language learning apps that can have you speaking a foreign tongue in no time

Are you a communicative language learner or an analytical one? Would you be best classified as an authority-oriented student or a concrete student? Based on studies of learner strategies, those are the four approaches any given learner can take to begin their study of a foreign language.

Here's a fun way to make learning a new language the same as memorizing a new Taylor Swift song — with earworms, baby! Words in your new language are set to music filled with rhythmic repetitions, which drills nouns, verbs, and other important words and phrases into your head like the words to Baby Got Back. Soon, you'll be holding conversations in a new language — and hardly remember how you learned it in the first place.

uTalk lets you pick one of 60 different learning topics, then dives into understanding that topic in any of 140 different languages. You'll learn real, practical vocabulary as spoken by native speakers in a professional recording studio, verify your learning through playing speaking games, then give it a try speaking yourself.

Mondly veers away from the dusty old language lab technique, instead relying on state-of-the-art speech recognition to listen to you speak in your new language and offer positive feedback to enable your growth. Memorize core words, form sentences, then take part in conversations in any of 33 different languages.

With scores of 4.5 and 4.7 out of 5 from almost 800,000 Google and Apple reviewers, Babbel is one of the world's best-loved language systems. Packed into short 10-15 minute lessons that can fit anywhere in your day, Babbel's no. 1 rated approach can have you speaking confidently in one of up to 14 different languages in just 30 days.

Want to learn an entire semester of college-level Spanish in just 25 hours? That's what Language Zen is promising: a language learning system that adapts to your specific strengths and weaknesses to increasingly personalize your learning process. This individual language tutor app uses music and even data-mined hot words and topics in your new language to give you the tools to zip through your training and retain it all.

If you're a visual learner, particularly a reader, Bellinguapp might be your way into a new language. This method shows you the same text in English and the language you're learning side by side then reads you that text as spoken by a native language speaker so you can hear it the right way. For any of their 14 different languages, Beelinguapp is an innovative approach to learning.

A no. 1 Product of the Week on Product Hunt, LingvaNex can translate virtually anything into any of more than 112 languages instantly. Translate documents, conversations, or even text you see in an image with the help of LingvaNex and its own built-in dictionary, chock full of alternative translations and different meanings.

Here's where science and data analysis cross over into language learning. Speakly compiles the 4,000 most statistically relevant words in the language you want to learn, then uses them to help you form conversations and improve your skills speaking and communicating in real-world environments.

Rosetta Stone uses intuitive, immersive training techniques to help users read, write and get talking in a foreign language quickly. Using interactive lessons, speech recognition technology, and their own advanced speech engine, you'll learn exactly why CNN calls Rosetta Stone the language "gold standard."

