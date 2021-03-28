Flying finger crows

Look at these finger caw-stumes!

Crows get a bad rap, but they're actually one of the smartest animals in the world. They spend a lot of their time being lovable tricksters and eating peanuts. OK, sometimes they eat dead stuff, but hey, everybody has faults. This set of three 2" tall soft vinyl crow finger puppets are posed in a mid-flight swoop for all kinds of aerial antics. Just think of the fun you'll have naming them! Mine are called Cameron, Russell and Joan Crowford.