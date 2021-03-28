These bamboo bedsheets will knock you out as soon as your head hits the pillow

It's probably cliché to say the last year has prompted more than its fair share of sleepless nights. But that doesn't mean it isn't true. Considering all that tossing and turning that's been happening the past 12 months, you're probably more aware of your bedsheets than ever before. And if you're now finding your current sets are definitely lacking, we might have an option for turning your uncomfortable evenings around.

The Bamboo 4-Piece Lavender Scented Sheets Set from Kathy Ireland is crafted to be that brilliant solution that serves as your go-to bedding collection for months and years to come.

First and foremost for any set of bed sheets are how good they feel — and this set is like sleeping on a cloud. Created with 1,800 thread count fabric, these organic bamboo sheets blended with high-quality microfiber are ridiculously cozy and soft. While silk or Egyptian cotton sheets usually capture attention for their comfort, bamboo shouldn't be overlooked. In fact, bamboo sheets are softer than Egyptian cotton and have the same softness as silk without the inherent slipperiness.

While also holding its dye coloring through multiple washings better than other types of sheets, breathable bamboo sheets are also 40 percent more absorbent than the best cotton sheets, drawing moisture away during the course of the night so you're always dry and comfortable, even once those warm summer nights roll around.

These sheets not only feel and look great, but they smell great too, thanks to their calming lavender aroma. Using a patented encapsulated technology, the aromatherapy lavender is actually infused right into the fabric as it's naturally released overnight, promoting calm and wellness.

In addition to their soothing scent, these eco-friendly sets are also antimicrobial to keep bacteria and other contaminants away, and hypoallergenic so it's never abrasive for those even with highly sensitive skin.

This Bamboo 4-piece sheet set is available in all four of the most popular bedding sizes ranging from twin and full up to queen and king sizes as well as a variety of colors, including aqua, silver, white, grey, sage, ivory, or taupe. Depending on the size of your bed, sets range from $39.99 to only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.