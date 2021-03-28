This $99 mini projector by Minolta will help you finally ditch that giant TV

Maybe you don't have a lot of space. Maybe you don't like the aesthetic of a television, especially when it's off. Or maybe you just hate the way TVs have been the centerpiece of virtually every American home for decades.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean you're ready to go live in Frontier House and churn your own butter for entertainment. In fact, it's becoming more and more popular to do what used to be unthinkable: to get rid of the giant TV once and for all.

But hey, movies and TV shows still live on and must be watched. That's why this brilliant Minolta MN673 Mini LCD Projector can strike the perfect balance between stellar picture quality and performance without dominating your living space.

Especially when stacked next to a 65-inch big screen, this Minolta projector is small. Really small. At just 8 inches across and only 5.5 inches wide, the device can either sit comfortably on a coffee table or be easily mounted to a ceiling or wall in your living room.

But when it's fired up and aimed at a blank wall or a screen, this LCD projector can be a powerhouse, casting images up to 10 feet across at up to 1080p resolution and an 800:1 contrast ratio.

Meanwhile, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices, so you can play back virtually anything in mega-size. The unit has both HDMI and USB inputs, so it's easy to plug in a laptop or most other portable devices. It even has a slot for a MicroSD card for loading and playing your movies or TV episodes right from the projector.

The projector also comes with its own remote control so you can make adjustments to your picture on the fly for an optimum presentation.

The Minolta MN673 Mini LCD Projector regularly sells for $149, but as part of this deal, you can save $50 right now and get one for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.