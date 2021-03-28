This quality full-sized guitar breaks down for easy travel and still sounds amazing. 

Carrying around an acoustic guitar is an instant badge of cool, a shining beacon that yeah, man, I really am this badass and I might whip out a song any second to prove it.

Of course, there might not be anything more cumbersome to carry around than a guitar, especially if you're doing any serious traveling. It's certainly not coming on the plane with you, so the only way to get it somewhere safe is with one of those big, clunky, usually expensive hard-shelled guitar cases.

The Puddle Jumper Collapsible Acoustic Travel Guitar from Journey Instruments was created to settle just that life conundrum, a full-sized guitar that's actually easy to take around with you.

The problem with toting guitars is, obviously, the neck. That's not a problem with the Puddle Jumper, which employs a patented removable neck mechanism that makes connecting or removing the neck from the body of the instrument extremely easy. You can even time it — it shouldn't take more than 20 seconds for complete assembly.

Once it's together, it definitely looks, feels, and most importantly, sounds just like a regular guitar. Rocking a solid Sitka top with African mahogany layered sides and back, this is no cheap plastic baby guitar. The thicker Manzer wedge body results in a surprisingly big tone as the traditional sound-hole design with its forward-shifted, tapered X-bracing maximizes the resonance and volume of the soundboard.

Meanwhile, it's also sporting a dual-action steel truss-rod, which allows the strings more or less fine-tuning relief that can be suited to any player's particular style.

And once stowed in its included carrying case, the Puddle Jumper is so small that it can actually slide into an overhead bin or even under most airplane seats easily.

The Puddle Jumper Collapsible Acoustic Travel Guitar retails for $399, but right now, you can save $50 by using the code GUITAR50 when you make your purchase. That brings your total down to just $349.

Prices are subject to change.