Explosive and drone-melting video looking straight down into an erupting volcano

David Pescovitz

Photographer Garðar Ólafs sacrificed his drone for this astounding clip of the small volcano erupting near Reykjavik, Iceland earlier this month.

Previously: Bjorn Steinbekk's footage from his drone flying around and through the eruption.

diagram: Rajneesh kumar Thakur (CC BY-SA 4.0)