Green Day singer wants to be an American Idiot, files paperwork to run for president

According to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong plans to run for President on the Republican ticket in 2024. Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab is registered as his running mate, and the rest of the band is listed as the Principal Campaign Committee.

It's not clear if Armstrong is fully trolling, or only partially trolling; but at this point, he's already well ahead of Kanye West, who forgot to file the paperwork for his failed 2020 Presidential run.

FEC Form 2 — Statement of Candidacy [Federal Election Commission]

