My new brisket trimming knife

I am enjoying this Dahlstrong boning knife.

I wanted a boning knife for trimming brisket, now that BBQ season is arriving and vaccines appear prevalent. This knife is made of steel, highly recommended and more affordable than other models with a less attractive to me handle.

I trimmed that brisket with my new knife, and then seasoned it.

It worked great. I also wear these cut-resistant gloves under some surgical gloves as well.

DALSTRONG Gladiator Series Fillet & Boning Knife- 6"- German HC Steel – Curved Blade – With Sheath via Amazon