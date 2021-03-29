On Radio Rental Podcast, hosted by Payne Lindsey, people share their eerie and bizarre experiences. Radio Rental stories aren't your average scary stories – there is an unexplainable component to them that gives a Twilight Zone sense of creepiness. All of the stories are non-fiction. This podcast is truly hair-raising and kept me up at night.
Radio Rental podcast: creepy, interesting, and real stories
Boston Dynamics' new robot for moving boxes looks like a mechatronic scorpion
Stretch is Boston Dynamics' new mobile robot for unloading trucks, grabbing boxes, and putting together pallets for shipping. It's designed to work in existing warehouse situations without requiring the space to be drastically reconfigured. The best moment in the clip is when Stretch pulls the robot dog Spot from a box, sets it down, and… READ THE REST
Explosive and drone-melting video looking straight down into an erupting volcano
Photographer Garðar Ólafs sacrificed his drone for this astounding clip of the small volcano erupting near Reykjavik, Iceland earlier this month. Previously: Bjorn Steinbekk's footage from his drone flying around and through the eruption. READ THE REST
Real life performance of logic gate game ad
In this video, @Matsu_Kusarine fastidiously and hilariously re-enacts one of those weird ads for logic gate games which, in the PLAY NOW MY LORD tradition, don't actually exist (the links go to reskinned white-label mobile games cranked out by the usual suspects). READ THE REST
