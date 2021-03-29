Radio Rental podcast: creepy, interesting, and real stories

Popkin

On Radio Rental Podcast, hosted by Payne Lindsey, people share their eerie and bizarre experiences. Radio Rental stories aren't your average scary stories – there is an unexplainable component to them that gives a Twilight Zone sense of creepiness. All of the stories are non-fiction. This podcast is truly hair-raising and kept me up at night. 