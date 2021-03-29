Three letter acronyms all have deep value. Rap covers also.
SNL on the NFT
- COMMENTS
- NFT
- photography
Kevin Kelly's new book: a massive 3-volume set of stunning photography in Asia
My friend Kevin Kelly blew past his Kickstarter funding goal in just one day for his new photography book, Vanishing Asia. It's three volumes, 1,000 pages in total, in a sturdy slipcase. Kevin has been traveling to Asia for over 40 years and these photos are the best of his best. Kevin shared a PDF… READ THE REST
The most haunted images from the Boston Public Library's recently digitized photo archives
In January 2021, the Boston Public Library uploaded some 8,000 public domain photographs to Wikimedia Commons. As The Boston Globe explains: There's plenty of history to be found in the stash — the BPL highlights photos on the early history of the Red Sox and 19th century daguerreotypes of local abolitionists, for example — but… READ THE REST
What a trailer park looks like in Switzerland
I love visiting Switzerland. It is majestic and the scenery is straight out of a fairytale. I've also lived in a trailer park near Oakland and there was no majesty and it was not a fairytale. These photographs by Christian Neuenschwander of a trailer park in Flumserberg, in a series called Paradiesli, German for Paradise, evoke… READ THE REST
This quality full-sized guitar breaks down for easy travel and still sounds amazing.
Carrying around an acoustic guitar is an instant badge of cool, a shining beacon that yeah, man, I really am this badass and I might whip out a song any second to prove it. Of course, there might not be anything more cumbersome to carry around than a guitar, especially if you're doing any serious… READ THE REST
These bamboo bedsheets will knock you out as soon as your head hits the pillow
It's probably cliché to say the last year has prompted more than its fair share of sleepless nights. But that doesn't mean it isn't true. Considering all that tossing and turning that's been happening the past 12 months, you're probably more aware of your bedsheets than ever before. And if you're now finding your current sets… READ THE REST
This $99 mini projector by Minolta will help you finally ditch that giant TV
Maybe you don't have a lot of space. Maybe you don't like the aesthetic of a television, especially when it's off. Or maybe you just hate the way TVs have been the centerpiece of virtually every American home for decades. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean you're ready to go live in Frontier House and… READ THE REST