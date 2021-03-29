Startups.com is the resource and mentor support any new entrepreneur needs

One in five startup businesses fails within its first 12 months. Five years after launch, that number rises 50 percent. And while the number of new business ideas shows no signs of slowing, a study spearheaded by MIT professor Scott Stern found that "there seems to be a reduction in the ability of companies to scale in a meaningful and systematic way."

Often, entrepreneurs find that it isn't their initial idea that was flawed. It was about how those ideas were birthed and nurtured right back to their earliest days. Luckily, Startups.com Unlimited can offer invaluable aid to help shelter and grow your new endeavor and give it its best possible chance to thrive.

Startups.com has already helped more than 1 million new businesses get started, serving as a resource library and think tank to ensure your new enterprise gets the solid foundation and continued support it needs.

With a Startups.com membership, users have the keys to a treasure trove of business direction, including over 650 masterclass videos and more than 1,000 how-to guides. Created by established business experts, these videos and training materials are crafted to help new business owners answer their most pressing questions around every aspect of a startup's beginnings.

So if you need clarity on how much your business idea is worth, aren't sure how to build adequate investments, or need tactics for marketing to potential customers, there's a Startups.com video or article to help point the way.

While those resources are invaluable, every business is different. So Startups.com lets you personalize the experience by accessing a network of more than 20,000 world-class business mentors ready to listen and offer their advice on best practices toward a successful launch and expansion.

In addition to those huge perks, Startups.com Unlimited also makes available the services of several trusted partner resources to advance your new business as part of your membership. Through Startups.com, owners can put together a solid business plan using Bizplan, raise needed capital with Fundable, and build anticipation with their audience through Launchrock.

Normally a $349 value, Startups.com Unlimited offers lifetime access to all those resources now with extra savings as part of the Boing Boing Semi-Annual Sale. When you enter the code DOWNLOADIT during your purchase, you can save an added 30 percent off the already discounted price, bringing the final cost down to just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.