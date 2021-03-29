This is an incredibly sexy Jaguar XK-E

I have always found Jaguar's over-powered canoe, the XK-E, to be incredible sexy.

Bring a Trailer:

This 1966 Jaguar XKE is a Series I roadster that was completed on March 24, 1966 and was acquired around six years ago by the seller, reportedly from the second owner of three decades. Finished in Opalescent Silver Grey with a black soft top over red leather, the car is powered by a numbers-matching 4.2-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Additional features include glass headlight covers, polished knock-off wire wheels, and four-wheel disc brakes. This Series I XKE is being offered with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate, a tool kit, shop manuals, model literature, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

I think the first issue of Car and Driver was a shootout between the XK-E and the Corvette. I found it years later, and fell in love. I thought the XK-E was a light years better looking car.

Silver is much better, although I understand the love of 'British racing green.'