From Rolling Stone comes news of a documentary, Tiny Tim: King for a Day, with excerpts from Tim's diaries read by superfan, Weird Al Yankovic. The film is scheduled for an April 23rd release.
Image: YouTube
Tiny Tim documentary, narrated by Weird Al Yankovic, to be released next month
