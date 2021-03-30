A Kentucky man finds a mysterious "super friendly" monkey on his porch

A man in Kentucky was amazed when he saw a small capuchin monkey hanging out on his porch. But when he told his son and granddaughter, they didn't believe him – until they came to his house and saw the "super friendly" monkey running up to the window to check them out.

Soon the granddaughter – Audrey Lewis – made friends with the monkey, who is only about a year old.

From KCTV-5:

The family started leaving food on the deck for the monkey, including crackers and peanuts. In a short amount of time, the monkey began to cling to Lewis. "We were pals," she said. "He was my friend. He would climb on me. He was picking stuff off my sleeves and playing with my jeans. He was super, super friendly."

The monkey is now at a Kentucky primate rescue center, according to KCTV. Although it was wearing a collar when the family found it, there was no ID, so the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hasn't yet been able to figure out where the monkey came from.