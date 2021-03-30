Check out this excellent video for the new Moog Sound Studio

Moog Sound Studio, announced today, is a modular analog synthesizer "exploration station" designed to give even newbies the thrill of using patch cables to create a wide variety of sounds.

To celebrate the launch of Sound Studio, Moog invited designer, director, and musician Julian House (INTRO, Ghost Box) electronic artist Dan Deacon to create the above video.

Here's more about the Moog Sound Studio:

Each user begins their unique Moog Sound Studio journey by selecting an instrument combination that speaks to their musical style or sonic preference: Mother-32 & DFAMor DFAM & Subharmonicon.

Moog's Mother-32 and DFAM synthesizers are a perfect pairing to anchor any electronic studio. Mother-32 is a versatile performance and production synthesizer with a powerful step sequencer and 64 slots of sequence memory. Its classic Moog voice delivers raw analog sound, deep Moog bass, and soaring synth leads, which complement DFAM's rich analog rhythms and percussive patterns.