You've seen a metal sphere explosively hydroformed. But have you seen eight metal spheres explosively hydroformed?
Eight metal spheres explosively hydroformed simultaneously
- explosions
- explosive hydroforming
Incredible cell-phone video of a fireworks explosion from a California home
A house in Ontario, California, known for its "year-round" explosions of illegal fireworks, according to ABC7, was the site of a massive fireworks explosion Tuesday that shook the neighborhood. At least 50 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Unfortunately, at least two people, in or near the house, were killed. Here is some dramatic… READ THE REST
Second-by-second forensic recreation of Beirut explosion
At 20 minutes long, no time is wasted in this forensic reconstruction of August's massive explosion in Beirut. Footage of the fire and the detonation are carefully timestamped and positioned, the smoke plume studied by experts, and both the scene and the explosion modeled in 3D to determine exactly where, why and what happened. I… READ THE REST
Great history of a 1983 illegal firework factory explosion
Webb's Bait Farm in Tennessee looked like garden-variety earthworm purveyors, but their side hustle manufacturing illegal fireworks turned into one of the deadliest industrial accidents in state history. Fascinating Horror has the deets. At around 9:15am on the 27th of May, 1983, on a farm near Benton, Tennessee a powerful explosion took place. The blast… READ THE REST
