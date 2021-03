Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has added raptors. They seem really troublesome to tame and unlikely to provide much benefit, if prior experiences with tame-able non-player beasts are at all indicative of their non-performance.

Getting eaten by wild wolves in the middle of a fight with a real player is a joy. Beyond that instance, I have not found the animals to be a meaningful or even distracting addition to the game: being the last one alive on the island.