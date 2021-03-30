MyPillow CEO promises Trump will return to Oval Office in August

Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a loyal Trump supporter, went on Steve Bannon's podcast to declare in no uncertain terms that his god-emperor-in-exile will retake his rightful place in the oval office in August.

"Donald Trump will be back in office in August," Lindell said, gesticulating at a video camera.

"What I'm talking about, Steve, is what I have been doing since January 9. All of the evidence I have, everything that is going to go before the Supreme Court, and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."

"It was an attack by another country – communism coming in. I don't know what they're going to do with it after they pull it down, but it's going down."