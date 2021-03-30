MyPillow CEO promises Trump will return to Oval Office in August

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a loyal Trump supporter, went on Steve Bannon's podcast to declare in no uncertain terms that his god-emperor-in-exile will retake his rightful place in the oval office in August.
"Donald Trump will be back in office in August," Lindell said, gesticulating at a video camera.
"What I'm talking about, Steve, is what I have been doing since January 9. All of the evidence I have, everything that is going to go before the Supreme Court, and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."
"It was an attack by another country – communism coming in. I don't know what they're going to do with it after they pull it down, but it's going down."
When August comes and goes, Lindell will undoubtedly choose another month for the return of his Glorious Imperfect Vessel. But I suppose it's good to have a pipe-dream to take your mind off a pesky $1.3 billion in a defamation lawsuit.