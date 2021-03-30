The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener's 3-step process makes old knives as good as new

A dull knife is actually more dangerous than a sharp one. Since a dull blade requires more pressure to cut, there's a far greater chance that heavy pressure can cause a blade to slip and result in an ugly kitchen injury.

Rather than sending out your most-used knives to a sharpening service to keep that precision blade in tip-top shape, the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener can take care of all that maintenance right in your own home.

The Angle Pro unit attacks a simple knife-sharpening issue that might not always seem so obvious — that the angle of your sharpening tool may not match up with the angle of your specific blade. For example, if you try using a sharpener with a 21-degree blade angle on a knife with a 13-degree angle… Well, that's just not going to cut it. Literally.

Instead, the Angle Pro is a three-step system for keeping all of your blades razor-sharp, regardless of their angle.

This 3-in-1 system includes a stainless steel angle gauge that can measure out the exact angle of each of your knives. Armed with that knowledge, you can pick the appropriate ceramic sharpening wheel to straighten the blade, which gets curved through use over time. That use also causes burrs in the blade, which the Angle pro's diamond wheel can sharpen back to its former luster.

Finally, a tungsten carbide rod puts a new edge on your cutlery, making it as sharp and dynamic as the day you first used it.

Kickstarter fans clamored for the Angle Pro, with more than 260 contributors funding its creation. You can use the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener to bring all of your favorite blades back to their best days — and right now, it's over 60 percent off its regular price. Retailing for $199, you can pick one up now for considerably less, just $69.99 with this current offer.

