Ultimate snowflake Ted Cruz whines about being taunted at border wall

I can't believe Ted Cruz survived this. How harrowing. pic.twitter.com/nzoXBD6xDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2021

Ted Cruz is aghast at the temerity of people on the south side of Trump's porous fence. "Just a few minutes ago there were multiple smugglers on the other side," said Cruz, dressed in only what can be described as a Disneyland Jungle Cruise guide uniform. Pointing his flashlight into the vegetation he continued, "who were shining flashlights at us, who were yelling at us, who were taunting us, who were taunting, who were taunting… I think they probably assumed we were Border Patrol, but they routinely taunt the Border Patrol."

The message here is clear: do not taunt the happy fun Border Patrol.