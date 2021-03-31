Homemade Film Festival wants your short films

San Francisco's PBS affiliate KQED launched the Homemade Film Festival last year as a means to stay connected and creative during shelter-in-place. The festival received such a positive response that first year, we decided make it an annual event.

California filmmakers of all skill levels are invited to showcase their iPhone filmmaking prowess and create a short movie at home. Films are judged on creativity, not high production values, so use whatever you have on hand. 5 films will be selected to stream in a week-long festival on KQED's YouTube channel and website. Prizes include one $1000 grand prize winner, one $500 audience award winner, and one $250 youth award winner (age 13 – 18).

All films must be made at home, under 10 minutes long, and (some of you will hate this) created by a California filmmaker.

Deadline for submissions April 30, 2021 at 11:59pm. Submit via Film Freeway.

The 2nd Annual Homemade Film Festival streams on KQED June 7th – 11th, 2021.