Pfizer/BioNTech reports COVID-19 vaccine is "100% effective" in adolescents

Pfizer/BioNTech's announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective and well-tolerated in kids aged 12 to 15. Last week, they also "dosed the first healthy children" in a global study of the vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old. They launched the study with kids 5 to 11. From CNN:

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to begin dosing 2 to 5-year-olds next week and work its way down to participants ages 6 months to 2 years. The company aims to enroll 4,644 children in the trial and expects results by the end of 2021.

Moderna is also testing its vaccine in adolescents and children, in two clinical trials of children ages 12 to 17 and those ages 6 months to 11 years.

Experts anticipate Covid-19 vaccines won't be available for children 11 and younger in time for the upcoming school year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said those younger children may have to wait until the first quarter of 2022.

Dr. Buddy Creech, director of Vanderbilt University's Vaccine Research Program and an investigator in Moderna's pediatric trials, estimates a Covid-19 vaccine could be available for high-risk kids 12 and older by July or August, but likely won't be available for children 11 and younger until November or December, at the earliest.