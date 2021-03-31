QAnon "tearing families apart"

Essential (and bleak) reporting by David Gilbert on how the QAnon conspiracy framework is tearing American families apart: "there is no such thing as a typical Q follower."

Christian evangelicalism appears to be a major gateway to QAnon belief, with many of those VICE News spoke to reporting that their family member's belief in the conspiracy theory was tightly integrated with their faith. The majority of the QAnon believers we spoke about were in their 50s, 60s, or 70s. The vast majority were white, and over half did not identify as QAnon supporters—even as they spouted, verbatim, the conspiracy theories boosted by QAnon. The pandemic has clearly played an important role in radicalizing many people, especially older people who've found themselves isolated and without any real human contact as a result of lockdowns. While the majority have come to QAnon from a right-wing political viewpoint, a significant number have been radicalized through wellness and spirituality communities online.