Rep. Matt Gaetz, being investigated for sex with 17-year-old girl, is getting what he wished for

In 2017 Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) bragged on Facebook that he was "the only 'no' vote in the entire Congress against legislation that had 'Human Trafficking' in the title." He also tweeted, "I want Gaetzgate." Now Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and possible violation of sex-trafficking laws, as reported by The New York Times. Looks like the Florida man might be getting exactly what he wished for.