In 2017 Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) bragged on Facebook that he was "the only 'no' vote in the entire Congress against legislation that had 'Human Trafficking' in the title." He also tweeted, "I want Gaetzgate." Now Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and possible violation of sex-trafficking laws, as reported by The New York Times. Looks like the Florida man might be getting exactly what he wished for.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, being investigated for sex with 17-year-old girl, is getting what he wished for
- COMMENTS
- GaetzGate
- investigations
- matt gaetz
- Republicans
Creepy commercials for Omega Mart, a supermarket with a difference
Enjoy Mike Diva's ads for Omega Mart, a real-life place you can go in Vegas made by Santa Fe art collective Meow Wolf. These segments are perhaps the most perfect examples of that darkly humorous, haunted cosmic consumer horror in the vein of Windows 95 Tips, Portal, SCP Foundation, and so forth. Trope-retiringly brilliant. Meow… READ THE REST
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz investigated over relationship with 17 year old girl
Matt Gaetz, a loyal pro-Trump Republican representing Florida's 1st congressional district since 2017, is under investigation by the Department of Justice over his relationship with a 17 year old girl who it suspects he "trafficked" over state lines. The investigation began during the Trump administration and continues now, reports The New York Times. Investigators are… READ THE REST
What was up with the galactic chaos movie theater carpets of the '90s?
The notoriously sticky concrete or tile theater floors experienced a makeover in the '90s. Teal, purple, and yellow confetti star and squiggle carpets became ubiquitous in multiplex theaters around the country. But how did this trend start and who was responsible? Indie production house A24 embarked on an impressively exhaustive deep dive into carpet etymology,… READ THE REST
6 apps that will help you read more, smarter, and faster — now an extra 30% off
As it turns out, those who claimed they were going to spend their quarantine time catching up on books they'd been meaning to read have been doing just that. According to research from Global English Editing, 35 percent of web users worldwide read more during the pandemic, with 14 percent reporting their reading to be up… READ THE REST
The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener's 3-step process makes old knives as good as new
A dull knife is actually more dangerous than a sharp one. Since a dull blade requires more pressure to cut, there's a far greater chance that heavy pressure can cause a blade to slip and result in an ugly kitchen injury. Rather than sending out your most-used knives to a sharpening service to keep that… READ THE REST
Jumpstart your power and electrical engineering career with these $40 training courses
Power and electricity are so foundational to modern life that it's jarring to even consider what happens if the delivery of current to the homes and businesses of millions isn't reliable or, even more shockingly, gone altogether. But when breakdowns like February's power grid failure in Texas happen, faith is tested — and everyone starts… READ THE REST