These Mayflash arcade-style fight sticks will upgrade your gaming experience

As any true gamer will tell you, not all joysticks are created equal. While standard-issue joysticks and console controllers are often fine for most gaming experiences, some of today's most intricate games require a level of responsiveness and control that makes lesser joysticks virtually useless for competitive gaming.

That's why many learned gamers will tell you a fight stick is the only way to go. Engineered for the intricate, rapid moves and combinations needed in today's fighting games, a fight stick — also known as an arcade stick — is a cut above, replicating the feel of arcade cabinet gaming from the past.

The Mayflash Elite Arcade Stick line brings that level of custom control to your gaming, eliminating the cheap plastic feel of most controllers for the smooth sturdy precision and split-second performance needed when your gaming really matters.

Even just picking up the Mayflash F300 Elite, you will immediately feel the difference. This heavy-duty metal fight stick is a top-of-the-line industry-standard controller that works for virtually all gaming systems, meaning it's compatible with the PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo Switch, and even Android.

While the installed Sanwa components are highly responsive for perfect in-game execution, the true magic of the F300 Elite is its customization options. This fight stick is a modder's dream, capable of swapping in new joystick and button components to play at the absolute top level possible. Bottom line: a player's skills will top out before this stick ever fails to live up to a game's full potential.

But for those who want only the best, the F500 Universal is a step up. Bigger and heavier than its little brother with metal top and bottom plates, the F500 is a brilliant all-around gaming option. In addition to more buttons, the F500 retains all the customization potential of the F300, with a few new add-ons of its own.

The F500 sports a headphone jack, which supports headsets to output the background music and online chat on systems like the PS4 or Xbox One. It also supports the vibrating wrist strap function to feel true vibration in your gameplay. The clear acrylic cover also makes it easy to slide in your own custom artwork to make this controller truly your own.

Right now, you can pick up the Mayflash F300 Elite Arcade Stick for over 10 percent off its regular price at just $99.99. Or get the Mayflash F500 Universal Arcade also at more than 10 percent off, just $94.99.

Prices subject to change.