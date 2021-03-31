This bulky heavy coin purse costs $49 and holds exactly $5.44 in U.S. coins

What is the point of this aluminum coin purse called The Dango Coin Capsule? Rain Noe of Core77 is as perplexed as I am. The advertising copy attempts to answer the question this way: "Designed to be taken with you on your daily adventures. Small enough to not get in the way and large enough to keep your coins organized and ready to deploy." But as Rain says, is this "peculiar" item so much better than a pocket that it justifies its weight, bulk, and cost? One possible benefit — after you remove some of the coins to buy something, the Dango will rattle, making it a percussive instrument of sorts.