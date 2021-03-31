Volkswagen shares drop 3.7% after April Fool's name change to Voltswagen

It turns out people really did want Volkswagen to change its name to Volkswagen, as it announced in a fake press release to get a jump on April Fool's day. The joke backfired, though, and the share price dropped when the truth came out. Lesson 1: don't do April Fool's day pranks when it isn't April Fool's Day. Lesson 2: stop doing April's Fools pranks, because they are no fun.

One enormous bright side in the pandemic was the cancellation of April Fool's Day 2020. Can we please do this again in 2021? Please? — Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) March 30, 2021