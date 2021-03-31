Volkswagen shares drop 3.7% after April Fool's name change to Voltswagen

Mark Frauenfelder

It turns out people really did want Volkswagen to change its name to Volkswagen, as it announced in a fake press release to get a jump on April Fool's day. The joke backfired, though, and the share price dropped when the truth came out. Lesson 1: don't do April Fool's day pranks when it isn't April Fool's Day. Lesson 2: stop doing April's Fools pranks, because they are no fun.