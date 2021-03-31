It turns out people really did want Volkswagen to change its name to Volkswagen, as it announced in a fake press release to get a jump on April Fool's day. The joke backfired, though, and the share price dropped when the truth came out. Lesson 1: don't do April Fool's day pranks when it isn't April Fool's Day. Lesson 2: stop doing April's Fools pranks, because they are no fun.
Volkswagen shares drop 3.7% after April Fool's name change to Voltswagen
UK rollout for sweat-testing ankle bands to enforce alcohol bans
Big Brother is licking you. Sweat monitors (aka scram cams) are ankle bands that monitor the wearer's sweat for alcohol, to enforce court-ordered abstinence. They're rolling them out nationwide in the UK in a bid to tackle booze-related crime. Under the scheme, courts will be able to hand out "alcohol abstinence orders" to offenders who… READ THE REST
Federal judge gives California go-ahead to enforce Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement. A… READ THE REST
Twitter introduces "hacked materials" warning tag, but you can trick Twitter into adding it to your tweets
Today Twitter introduced a "hacked materials" warning tag, intended to appear on tweets that include or link to hacked-gotten gains. But users already realized you can easily trick Twitter into adding the warning to tweets without linking to actual hacked materials. Here's Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge: The trick, for as long as… READ THE REST
