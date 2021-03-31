Wonderfully strange music videos featuring earnest fellow singing COVID-themed lyrics over familiar rock songs

"My mind works in unusual ways," says soon-to-be YouTube sensation Allan Herrod. "When I hear a song, I frequently think of new lyrics that match my current situation. Once that happens, the song sticks in my head, not to be denied. The best way I have found to get it out is to record it and post it to share with others. I am well aware that my singing ability leaves much to be desired. But its not really about the musicality and more about the lyrics and the meanings and feelings they convey, be they humorous and satirical, poignant and heartfelt, or angry and protesting."

(Thanks UPSO!)