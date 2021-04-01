Chinese zoo tried to pass off Golden Retriever as African lion

On Saturday, a man and his child visited the Yuanjiashan Zoo in Xichang, Sichuan, China where they were surprised that a cage advertising an African Lion actually contained a Golden Retriever. Amazingly, there's a long history of this happening in China zoos, from dogs actually "disguised" as lions to dogs as wolves to inflatable penguins. From the South China Morning Post:

"At first, we thought we had gone to the wrong place. But after walking around the cage, we realised it is where the lion should be housed," Tang said in the video[…]



A worker of the zoo told Tang that the cage had housed a lion in the past, however, the animal had been moved to another location, he said.

"We are adjusting the animals' accommodations, with the lion's sign not taken down [from the cage] yet," said the worker in the video.