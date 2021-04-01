Control for Playstation 1

Control was one of the top games of 2019, a moody shooter set in an unsettling supernatural skyscraper. It demands a high-end modern game-ready computer to fully enjoy, but for April Fools creators Remedy Entertainment converted it to the original 1995 Sony Playstation.

Starting today, you can play Control exclusively on the first PlayStation system. Here's a short clip, courtesy of our principal gameplay designer, Tommi Saalasti, the driving force of this port. Hope you like it!

Reminder: everything is false today, or wants you to think it's false. I almost got gotten by Stack Exchange's popups warning me that I was nearly out of free copy-pastes.