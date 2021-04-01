I have found the ultimate drawing ink

After buying a dip pen on Ed Piskor's recommendation, I also bought this jar of Deleter Manga Ink 4. When it arrived I was surprised by how small the jar is. This stuff is pricey! But it's worth it. The ink is super black and doesn't bleed through the sketchbook I use. Other inks I tried bled through. I can also erase pencil lines and the ink stays put. Plus, look at how cool that label is!https://geni.us/tachikawa-pen