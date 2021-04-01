I think this Corvette is too boring to drive

With 15k miles on the odometer, it would appear someone had a hard time finding a reason to drive this Vette. The only exciting things about her are the awful yellow paint job and the pop-up headlights.

Bring a Trailer:

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in Millennium Yellow over black leather and is powered by a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Equipment includes a black soft top, magnesium wheels, continuously variable damping, an active handling system, fog lights, sport bucket seats, air conditioning, a head-up display, and an AM/FM CD stereo system. The car was sold new by Marin Chevrolet in Corte Madera, California, and reportedly remained with its original owner until the current owner's recent acquisition. This C5 shows 15k miles and is now offered on behalf of the owner, a California wholesale dealer, and should the winning bidder be a California private party the transaction will be processed through a licensed retail dealership. The sale includes partial service records, owner's manuals, a window sticker, a clean Carfax report, and a clean California title.

Didn't these still use leaf springs?