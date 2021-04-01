Pentagon reverses Trans ban

Late Wednesday, The Pentagon announced that it is reversing the previous administration's ban on trans people serving in the U.S. armed forces. The announcement was made on the International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Among the provisions:
- The military will now provide service members a process by which they may transition gender while serving.
- A service member may not be involuntarily discharged or denied reenlistment solely on the basis of gender identity.
- Procedures will be developed for changing a service member's gender marker.
- The Defense Health Agency will develop clinical practice guidelines to support the medical treatment of service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria