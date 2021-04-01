Simone Giertz makes a chair/bed for her special needs dog Scraps

In Simone's latest video, she makes a seat/bed for her dog, Scraps, that she can also sit on as she works. Scraps only has three legs, so Simone had to create something that Scraps felt secure in getting on/off of.



There are lots of endearing and funny moments in this video. I laughed out loud at the line: "I don't think this is going to be the final version. It'll just be a really ambitious prototype — which is what I call my older brother."



Image: Screengrab