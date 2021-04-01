Watching this man crush 20 cans with a cinderblock is even more satisfying than popping plastic bubble wrap. Why? Who knows, it just is.
Watching a man crush cans with a cinderblock is so oddly satisfying
- COMMENTS
- satisfying videos
A lifetime of Babbel Language Learning is on sale for 60% off
If you dream of becoming a polyglot, or if you simply want to learn a new language, then you're in for a rare surprise. Babbel Language Learning, the world's no. 1 language-learning resource, is on sale for $199, its lowest price of the year. Being no. 1 isn't just about riding on your laurels. Babbel… READ THE REST
Want to understand Git and GitHub? This $25 training will get you up to speed
You may have heard of Git or GitHub, but had no idea what it is or what it does. Unless you're a coder, there's probably no reason you'd ever cross paths with this resourceful programming tool. For the uninitiated, Git is a software known as a version control system, which keeps track of each and… READ THE REST
Save 50% on 14 coding course bundles that can turn you into a serious programmer
As a web developer, you never know what tool you'll need to do the job. Some coders have full workshops full of crafty little baubles ready for tackling any build problem. Others are bringing a hammer and nails…and that's about it. This sale is how you pack that toolbelt with cool coding and web development… READ THE REST