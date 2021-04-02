After grocery shopping, man finds a swarm of bees have taken over his car

This week in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a fellow returned to his car after grocery shopping to find that a swarm of approximately 15,000 bees had taken over his vehicle. He had started to drive off before noticing the buzzing back seat. The man dialed 911 and the firefighters who responded called in their fellow firefighter, Jesse Johnson, who was off-duty at the time but a backyard beekeeper. From the Las Cruces Fire Department:

Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade – a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire – and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location.

Estimated 15,000 bees were removed and relocated to Johnson's property that's outside of city limits.The fire crew was on scene for nearly two hours while the bees were removed and rehomed. A security guard at Albertson's was stung and it is possible a few patrons may have had close encounters, but no major injuries were reported.

The Las Cruces Fire Department does not regularly remove bee swarms. However, to mitigate the mid-afternoon hazard the large swarm presented in a relatively high-traffic area, firefighters determined the best remedy was to have the swarm removed and relocated swiftly.