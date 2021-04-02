Get this comic book bio of underground press pioneer John Wilcock

John Wilcock (1927 – 2018) was an underground publishing legend who co-founded The Village Voice in 1955 and was at the center of the counterculture movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

Over the years, Boing Boing has been proud to run John Wilcock: New York Years, a biographical comic strip series by Ethan Persoff and Scott Marshall. Now you can get a beautiful print edition by helping fund the project on Kickstarter. I kicked in for the complete two-book set as soon as I learned about it.

From Kickstarter: