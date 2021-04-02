Listen to 60 songs from 1999 mixed into 3.5 minutes

As The Hood Internet, Chicago producers Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV) have been cranking out compelling mash-ups since 2007. Above is their latest release, 60 songs from 1999 mixed into a single 3.5 minute track featuring:

702, Aimee Mann, Alice Deejay, American Football, Aphex Twin, B.G., Backstreet Boys, Basement Jaxx, Beck, Blink 182, The Bloodhound Gang, Chemical Brothers, Christina Aguilera, Citizen King, Dead Prez, Destiny's Child, Dido, The Dismemberment Plan, DMX, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Eiffel 65, Eminem, Fiona Apple, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Guided by Voices, Hot Boys ft. Big Tymers, Jay-Z and UGK, Jennifer Lopez, Kelis, Le Tigre, Len, Lit, Macy Gray, The Magnetic Fields, Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Nas, Eve and Q-Tip, Moby, Montell Jordan, Mr. Oizo, Nas, Nine Inch Nails, No Doubt, Ol' Dirty Bastard (feat. Kelis), Q-Tip, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Santana (feat. Rob Thomas), Sigur Rós, Sisqo, Smash Mouth, Tal Bachman, TLC, Vertical Horizon, Wilco

And here is their "Y2K Bug Version" of the 1999 mix, released yesterday, April Fool's Day: