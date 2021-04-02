How "natural" sounds are faked for nature documentaries

Foley artist Richard Hinton is a master at making the goopy, slurpy, shimmery, grumbly, and slithery sounds you hear in nature documentaries. His work can be heard in series like "Planet Earth II," "Our Planet," and Disney's "Bears." From Insider:

While a spider is normally too small for a human to hear, the TV series "The Hunt" contained close-up shots of spiders. So Richard played around with a slinky to make the sounds of a web launching. Meanwhile, new film equipment has allowed for time lapses that portray a plant sprouting out of the ground. To show mushrooms growing in "Planet Earth II," Richard stretched out strips of leather. And for something like lava flowing across the ground, he moved a boulder around some rocks. He has even had to do sound for the northern lights, which don't actually make noise. He gave them a reflective quality by banging two cymbals.