Looking back at electronic music pioneers Silver Apples

Silver Apples, the New York electronic duo from the 1960s, never gets enough credit. A collaboration between Simeon (Simeon Oliver Coxe) and Danny Taylor, the band was mainly active between 1967-1970, but their music caught the attention of artists of the time such as Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon and they influenced everyone from German electronic music pioneers to Suicide, Radiohead, Stereolab, and Portishead.

This ten-minute video on Bandsplaining tells the story of how Silver Apples came to be and what happened to them. Danny Taylor passed away in 2005 and Simeon died last September. Sadly, besides their passing, a lot of original Silver Apples material was destroyed in the 2008 Universal Studios fire.

Image: YouTube