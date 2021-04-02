Never before seen footage of John and Yoko

A special reissue of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection is coming out on April 23. Here's a new video from the John Lennon YouTube channel for the song "Look At Me," which includes previously unreleased 8mm footage of John and Yoko at home.

From InsideHook:

The footage was shot in 1968 at Lennon and Ono's home in Weybridge, Surrey between takes on two of the pair's short films, Film No. 5 ("Smile") and Two Virgins, which were both filmed by camera operator William Wareing. It includes shots of the couple at home as well as Lennon strumming an acoustic guitar.

"With the Plastic Ono Band albums, John and I liked the idea of this really raw, basic, truthful reality that we were going to be giving to the world," Ono writes in the book that accompanies the reissue. "We were influencing other artists, giving them courage, giving dignity to a certain style of vulnerability and strength that was not accepted in society at the time. It was a revolution for a Beatle to say, 'Listen: I'm human, I'm real.' It took a lot of courage for him to do it."