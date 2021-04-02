This $130 wireless, solar-powered backup camera can be installed in minutes

What did we all do before backup cameras were a thing? Well, for starters, we got into a lot more accidents backing out of parking spaces and driveways as well as squeezing into that ultimate driving challenge: parallel parking.

Thankfully, the current crop of mini-cameras dedicated to keeping all of our blind spots focused and in-frame keep getting easier and easier to use. The myGEKOgear Solarst is one of those modern systems that can equip any vehicle like it's a modern car.

The camera itself looks just like a license plate frame and screws into place in seconds. Unlike many similar units, the Solarst doesn't require any wiring or drilling to secure it. The camera lens can be adjusted to point up or down, allowing users to get the optimal angle from the rear of their vehicle. It's also waterproof, which means drivers still get clear images every time, even if they live in a wet or snowy climate.

The included 4.3-inch color LCD monitor mounts securely to your dashboard, so every time you back up, you'll get a clear view of what's going on behind you. The monitor even superimposed parking guidelines on the screen, giving drivers an even more accurate sense of what's a safe parking distance and what isn't.

The camera doesn't need any wiring because it's entirely solar-powered. The on-board 2,100mAh battery keeps the whole unit up and running for up to 7 hours of continuous use. And considering you probably won't be driving from San Francisco to Las Vegas backward any time soon, that should be more than enough juice to cover you through any reversing situations.

Right now, the myGEKOgear Solarst is on sale at almost $20 off its regular price. Retailing for $149, you can now scoop up this driving helper for only $129.99.

Prices subject to change.