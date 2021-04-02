The odds seem astronomically high in this Rube Goldberg-style "trick-shot" stunt. Cree, whose YouTube page is all about Rube Goldberg machines and/or trick shots of all sorts, has set up a maze for six ping pong balls – each in its own starting lane (created by what looks like Scrabble racks) to travel through, with the hopes that at least one of the balls will end up in the plastic cup below. The thing that makes this so fun is that the balls can bounce, which might lead many (including me) to think they could end up just about anywhere in the room. But they don't – they all do bounce, in different directions even, but somehow all end up landing in the same cup.
Watch this 'impossible' stunt as 6 bouncing balls go down maze and end up in same cup
- COMMENTS
- high odds
- rube goldberg
- trick-shots
