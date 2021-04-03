Magnets inside a 5,000mAh powerbank? They're more helpful than you might think

It's tough to know how much power you're going to need and when. Now that we all carry enough devices to feel like we're stocking Batman's utility belt, any of those gadgets could start getting a little thirsty at a moment's notice — and they each usually require charging in their own unique way.

Some need the soothing feed of a Lightning or USB-C cable. Others respond better to the steady surge of wireless charging. And each needs to onboard that power at their own separate pace. Thankfully, the BackPack Magnetic 5,000mAh Powerbank by IntelliArmor can help, ready to deliver power in a multitude of charging formats.

First and foremost, the BackPack is built to be the ultimate backstop for devices like the iPhone 12 and its related family of products. Since wireless charging is the way of the new tech world, the BackPack gets it done feeding up to 15 watts of wireless charging power to your iPhone 12 or any other compatible Qi-enabled device.

And when we say the BackPack is in sync with the iPhone 12, we really mean it. The Backpack is built with extra-strength magnets that allow it to align and attach perfectly with the iPhone to start the power-up process immediately. Of course, those magnets also work to keep the devices close and the power feed undisturbed, eliminating one of the key complaints among wireless charging fans.

While your phone is often the star of your recharging efforts, this formidable powerbank is primed to juice up any wirelessly powered devices, including tablets, battery packs, headphones, smartwatches and more. Not every device can be charged wirelessly, so the BackPack can get old school too. The bottom ports support Type-C and Type-A outputs, making it the most versatile of chargers to deliver power with the trusty old USB cable.

Plus, the whole 5,000mAh bank sports an attractively sleek, minimalistic design with premium protective coating for an ultra-modern look.

You can try out the BackPack Magnetic 5,000mAh Powerbank from IntelliArmor now and save 20 percent for a final price of $39.99.

