The entire first act of HAMILTON, performed in Animal Crossing

It's no Muppets' Hamilton, but it's up there.
You can support the creator, Guitar_Knight1, on Patreon if you want to see more.
I recently started playing Animal Crossing again after a Fortnite-focused break. While searching YouTube for tips on how to deal with capitalist slumlord Tom Nook, I came across this jaw-dropping gem of a video and did not move for an hour and thirteen minutes. The attention to detail is truly astonishing and the casting is…
My favorite performances are probably Priscilla as Angelica and Animal as King George. No disrespect to Gonzo Aaron Burr, but he's the weakest leak.
The entire Rotten Tomatoes interview (above) with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is terrific and insightful. But I was especially struck by the part where he shares the songwriting process for "My Shot." His influences were hip hop and the AOL dialup chime: Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down his process of writing the song, 'My Shot' for…
