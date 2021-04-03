I have trouble believing this commercial sold very many toys. Clad in those early 90's era-dayglo colors, these Ninja Turtles are probably some holy grail collectible, but sewer spitting? Give me some spiderman wrist darts.
Toys for the 1990s: 'Sewer Spitting Ninja Turtles'
- COMMENTS
- mutant ninja what
Magnets inside a 5,000mAh powerbank? They're more helpful than you might think
It's tough to know how much power you're going to need and when. Now that we all carry enough devices to feel like we're stocking Batman's utility belt, any of those gadgets could start getting a little thirsty at a moment's notice — and they each usually require charging in their own unique way. Some… READ THE REST
This tripod is actually an adjustable standing desk without the space constraints
The standing desk is becoming an increasingly prominent piece of office life, whether you live that life in an actual office or at home. Studies have shown that for every hour a worker is stationed at their desk, they should really spend at least 15 to 30 minutes of that time standing. If you've got… READ THE REST
This $130 wireless, solar-powered backup camera can be installed in minutes
What did we all do before backup cameras were a thing? Well, for starters, we got into a lot more accidents backing out of parking spaces and driveways as well as squeezing into that ultimate driving challenge: parallel parking. Thankfully, the current crop of mini-cameras dedicated to keeping all of our blind spots focused and… READ THE REST