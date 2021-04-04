This compression leg sleeve relieves pain and offers massaging and heat features

Watching a runner or jogger motor by while wearing a leg compression sleeve, it may be simple to shrug it off as just another trendy athletic accessory like a headband or spandex.

But the truth is leg compression sleeves are a lot more than a fashion statement — and science backs that up. Sleeve wearers get more blood flowing through their muscles as the walls of their arteries dilate, feeding more oxygen and nutrients throughout the body to keep them powering through their activity. Meanwhile, that graduated pressure also eases the pain and discomfort of normal muscle fatigue following a workout.

With all those benefits in mind, it pays for athletes and weekend warriors alike to consider adding an item like the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve to their body maintenance arsenal.

In addition to improving bad circulation and boosting the efficiency of blood flow to healthy legs, the Thrive also brings the soothing power of heat as well. Built into this flexible, yet form-fitting sleeve are controls for three different heat and intensity levels, allowing users to zero in the customized support and relief each user needs.

And don't forget about the massage modes either. With six different massage settings, the sleeve works as a heated foot massager, a calf massager, and a leg massager to help combat edema and swelling, as well as provide foot, ankle, leg, joint, and muscle pain relief.

Whether it's for pre-workout warm-ups, post-workout-recovery, or just to improve blood flow, reduce swelling or heal faster in everyday life, this sleeve also comes with a remote control to dial up the exact massage mode, intensity, or heat you want, all clearly displayed on the backlit LCD screen.

At less than 3 lbs., the Thrive works great as a home remedy, and it folds up into an easily transportable compact size that can slip into a gym bag for some deep healing anywhere you need it.

Right now, shoppers can save $11 off the price of the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve by entering the code THRIVE11 during checkout. That brings the price of your premium leg pain relief tool to just $76.99.

