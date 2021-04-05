Amazon illegally fired climate change activists

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Amazon illegally retaliated against two internal critics when it fired them, reports Karen Weise for the New York Times.

The employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, had publicly pushed the company to reduce its impact on climate change and address concerns about its warehouse workers. The agency told Ms. Cunningham and Ms. Costa that it would accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices if the company did not settle the case, according to correspondence that Ms. Cunningham shared with The New York Times. "It's a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law," Ms. Cunningham said.