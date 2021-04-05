American Airlines made a cancer survivor cover "fuck cancer" sweatshirt

An American Airlines staff member told Roslyn Singleton she had to cover her sweatshirt so others couldn't see the "fuck cancer" message on it. When Singleton asked for clarification on the airline's policy they staff member called over another staff member who treated her condescendingly.

From WSOC-TV:

"The first thing she said to me — she didn't say hello, she didn't say ma'am, she didn't say anything — she said, 'I was made aware that there was an issue,'" Singleton explained. "I literally just took my jacket off. I ripped the sweatshirt off my body and I just walked away and stood in line and felt humiliated because she literally pointed me out like a child after I complied with what they asked me to do."

When WSOC-TV contacted American Airlines about the incident, they received the following statement: